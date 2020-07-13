Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Stanton. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Lockhart, TX, provide you with the amenities you want and need. Whether you are looking for extra space for your crew, your roommates, or just a place for yourself, we have what you are searching for. Relax and enjoy coming home to your new apartment.