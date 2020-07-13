All apartments in Lockhart
The Stanton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Stanton

2115 Windsor Boulevard · (833) 542-6839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2115 Windsor Boulevard, Lockhart, TX 78644

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4308 · Avail. Sep 9

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 6301 · Avail. Sep 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Sep 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6207 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 6204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Stanton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to The Stanton. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Lockhart, TX, provide you with the amenities you want and need. Whether you are looking for extra space for your crew, your roommates, or just a place for yourself, we have what you are searching for. Relax and enjoy coming home to your new apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per joint application (married)
Deposit: $150 (1BR), $250(2BR), $350 (3BR)
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 Trash, $3 Pest Control, $11 Liability Insurance (Tenant has option to choose 3rd party provider)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Husky, & Wolf-Hybrids
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Stanton have any available units?
The Stanton has 10 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Stanton have?
Some of The Stanton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Stanton currently offering any rent specials?
The Stanton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Stanton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Stanton is pet friendly.
Does The Stanton offer parking?
Yes, The Stanton offers parking.
Does The Stanton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Stanton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Stanton have a pool?
Yes, The Stanton has a pool.
Does The Stanton have accessible units?
Yes, The Stanton has accessible units.
Does The Stanton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Stanton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Stanton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Stanton has units with air conditioning.
