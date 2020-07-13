The Stanton

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per joint application (married)
Deposit: $150 (1BR), $250(2BR), $350 (3BR)
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 Trash, $3 Pest Control, $11 Liability Insurance (Tenant has option to choose 3rd party provider)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Husky, & Wolf-Hybrids
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage