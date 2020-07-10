Large open efficiency new vinyl wood floors installed. Large yard available for immediate move-in. Large open efficiency available for immediate move-in new floors new paint new countertops and cabinets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 Ruddy Street - B have any available units?
514 Ruddy Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
Is 514 Ruddy Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
514 Ruddy Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.