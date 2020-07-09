Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 1307 Redbud Tr..
1307 Redbud Tr.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
1 of 9
1307 Redbud Tr.
1307 Redbud Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1307 Redbud Trail, Lockhart, TX 78644
Property Amenities
1307 Redbud Tr. Available 06/25/20 1307 Redbud Tr. - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
Available for showings.
Please give 24 hour notice.
Tenant Occupied
(RLNE2149826)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have any available units?
1307 Redbud Tr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lockhart, TX
.
Is 1307 Redbud Tr. currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Redbud Tr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Redbud Tr. pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lockhart
.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. offer parking?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have a pool?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have accessible units?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
