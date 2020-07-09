All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 1307 Redbud Tr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, TX
/
1307 Redbud Tr.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1307 Redbud Tr.

1307 Redbud Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1307 Redbud Trail, Lockhart, TX 78644

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1307 Redbud Tr. Available 06/25/20 1307 Redbud Tr. - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
Available for showings.
Please give 24 hour notice.
Tenant Occupied

(RLNE2149826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have any available units?
1307 Redbud Tr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
Is 1307 Redbud Tr. currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Redbud Tr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Redbud Tr. pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. offer parking?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have a pool?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have accessible units?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Redbud Tr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Redbud Tr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Stanton
2115 Windsor Boulevard
Lockhart, TX 78644
Southpark Village
1817 S Colorado St
Lockhart, TX 78644

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TX
Manor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas