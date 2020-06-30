1011 Fir Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy little house in Lockhart . Newer home with wood laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections and a bonus room included. Pets are welcome . $1000 security deposit $50 app fee per person