Lockhart, TX
1011 Fir Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1011 Fir Lane

1011 Fir Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Fir Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy little house in Lockhart . Newer home with wood laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections and a bonus room included. Pets are welcome . $1000 security deposit $50 app fee per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Fir Lane have any available units?
1011 Fir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
What amenities does 1011 Fir Lane have?
Some of 1011 Fir Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Fir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Fir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Fir Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Fir Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Fir Lane offer parking?
No, 1011 Fir Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Fir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Fir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Fir Lane have a pool?
No, 1011 Fir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Fir Lane have accessible units?
No, 1011 Fir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Fir Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Fir Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Fir Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1011 Fir Lane has units with air conditioning.

