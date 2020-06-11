Sign Up
Home
/
Livingston, TX
/
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
Check Availability
1 of 13
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3
1008 N Houston Ave
·
(936) 213-5939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1008 N Houston Ave, Livingston, TX 77351
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$650
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled apartment in downtown Livingston.
4 UNIT BUILDING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have any available units?
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have?
Some of 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Livingston
.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 offer parking?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have a pool?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has units with air conditioning.
