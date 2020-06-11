All apartments in Livingston
Find more places like
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livingston, TX
/
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3

1008 N Houston Ave · (936) 213-5939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1008 N Houston Ave, Livingston, TX 77351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled apartment in downtown Livingston.
4 UNIT BUILDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have any available units?
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have?
Some of 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 offer parking?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have a pool?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 N. HOUSTON AVE #3 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TXHuntsville, TXDayton, TXLufkin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community College