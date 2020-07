Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center hot tub internet access

Come discover Navona at Live Oak in beautiful Live Oak, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.