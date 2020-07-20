GREAT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN LIVE OAK WITH LARGE LIVING AREA AND MATURE TREES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TALL WINDOWS IN THE LIVING ROOM THAT OVER LOOK THE BACK YARD. SPACIOUS BACK YARD THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have any available units?
7823 FOREST BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7823 FOREST BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
7823 FOREST BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.