Live Oak, TX
7823 FOREST BRIAR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7823 FOREST BRIAR

7823 Forest Briar · No Longer Available
Live Oak
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7823 Forest Briar, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN LIVE OAK WITH LARGE LIVING AREA AND MATURE TREES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TALL WINDOWS IN THE LIVING ROOM THAT OVER LOOK THE BACK YARD. SPACIOUS BACK YARD THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have any available units?
7823 FOREST BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7823 FOREST BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
7823 FOREST BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 FOREST BRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 7823 FOREST BRIAR offers parking.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have a pool?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7823 FOREST BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7823 FOREST BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.
