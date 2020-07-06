All apartments in Live Oak
7822 FOREST BRIAR

7822 Forest Briar · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Forest Briar, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is move-in ready. The house features high ceilings with an open floor plan. The family room has a lovely cozy fireplace for additional ambiance and entertaining. There is also a large window nook with lots of natural light coming in. The kitchen has tile flooring and is a great space to cook. The dining room is right off the kitchen area and has plenty of space to host. All secondary rooms are very spacious. The master suite features a full bath and a large walk-in closet. The outdoor oasis has a covered patio slab as well as an extended patio deck great for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have any available units?
7822 FOREST BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have?
Some of 7822 FOREST BRIAR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 FOREST BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
7822 FOREST BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 FOREST BRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 7822 FOREST BRIAR offers parking.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have a pool?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 FOREST BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7822 FOREST BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.

