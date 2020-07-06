7822 FOREST BRIAR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is move-in ready. The house features high ceilings with an open floor plan. The family room has a lovely cozy fireplace for additional ambiance and entertaining. There is also a large window nook with lots of natural light coming in. The kitchen has tile flooring and is a great space to cook. The dining room is right off the kitchen area and has plenty of space to host. All secondary rooms are very spacious. The master suite features a full bath and a large walk-in closet. The outdoor oasis has a covered patio slab as well as an extended patio deck great for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous home today.