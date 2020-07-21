All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:23 PM

7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST

7710 Marigold Trace St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7710 Marigold Trace St, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for rent. 3 bedroom 1 bath recent updates to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have any available units?
7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST pet-friendly?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST offer parking?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not offer parking.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have a pool?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLive Oak 2 Bedroom Apartments
Live Oak 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLive Oak Apartments with Balconies
Live Oak Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University