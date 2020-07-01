All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:49 AM

7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST

7705 Marigold Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7705 Marigold Trace, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Much desirable location. Nice home with large yard. Convenient to Randolph, Ft Sam & downtown. Quiet street. Won't last.Most cooperative tenant for showing. Small dogs in cages. Available 1-1-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have any available units?
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is pet friendly.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST offer parking?
Yes, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST offers parking.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have a pool?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak Apartments with BalconyLive Oak Pet Friendly Places
Live Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District