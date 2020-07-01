Rent Calculator
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST
7705 Marigold Trace
No Longer Available
Location
7705 Marigold Trace, Live Oak, TX 78233
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Much desirable location. Nice home with large yard. Convenient to Randolph, Ft Sam & downtown. Quiet street. Won't last.Most cooperative tenant for showing. Small dogs in cages. Available 1-1-20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have any available units?
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Live Oak, TX
.
Is 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST is pet friendly.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST offer parking?
Yes, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST offers parking.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have a pool?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 MARIGOLD TRACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
