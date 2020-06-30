7610 Forest Stream

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3-BEDROOM IN NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Spacious family home in Popular Woodcrest Neighborhood * Open, Spacious Floorplan w/ Two Living, Two Eating Areas * Wood Flooring Throughout, Neutral Paint, & Updated Fixtures * Well-Equipped Kitchen w/ Large Island & Walk-In Pantry * Huge Master Suite w/ Separate Sitting Room, Full Bath w/ Separate Shower & Double Vanity * Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Half-Bath on First Level * Large Backyard w/ NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND, Backs to Greenbelt * Pets Case-by-Case, North East ISD



