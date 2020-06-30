All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

7610 Forest Stream

7610 Forest Stream · No Longer Available
Location

7610 Forest Stream, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
3-BEDROOM IN NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Spacious family home in Popular Woodcrest Neighborhood * Open, Spacious Floorplan w/ Two Living, Two Eating Areas * Wood Flooring Throughout, Neutral Paint, & Updated Fixtures * Well-Equipped Kitchen w/ Large Island & Walk-In Pantry * Huge Master Suite w/ Separate Sitting Room, Full Bath w/ Separate Shower & Double Vanity * Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Half-Bath on First Level * Large Backyard w/ NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND, Backs to Greenbelt * Pets Case-by-Case, North East ISD

(RLNE3386956)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Forest Stream have any available units?
7610 Forest Stream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7610 Forest Stream have?
Some of 7610 Forest Stream's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Forest Stream currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Forest Stream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Forest Stream pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Forest Stream is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Forest Stream offer parking?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not offer parking.
Does 7610 Forest Stream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Forest Stream have a pool?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Forest Stream have accessible units?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Forest Stream have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 Forest Stream have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 Forest Stream does not have units with air conditioning.

