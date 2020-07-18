Rent Calculator
Live Oak, TX
7513 Jonquill St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7513 Jonquill St
7513 Jonquill Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7513 Jonquill Street, Live Oak, TX 78233
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7513 Jonquill St have any available units?
7513 Jonquill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Live Oak, TX
.
Is 7513 Jonquill St currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Jonquill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Jonquill St pet-friendly?
No, 7513 Jonquill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Live Oak
.
Does 7513 Jonquill St offer parking?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not offer parking.
Does 7513 Jonquill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Jonquill St have a pool?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Jonquill St have accessible units?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Jonquill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Jonquill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 Jonquill St does not have units with air conditioning.
