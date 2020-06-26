Rent Calculator
All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 7310 Sage Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
7310 Sage Oak
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7310 Sage Oak
7310 Sage Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7310 Sage Oak St, Live Oak, TX 78233
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- GREAT 3 BR 2 BATH HOME IN LIVE OAK * LARGE back yard * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, IH 35, AND RANDOLPH AFB * NO PETS PLEASE!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4944380)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7310 Sage Oak have any available units?
7310 Sage Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Live Oak, TX
.
Is 7310 Sage Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Sage Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Sage Oak pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Sage Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Live Oak
.
Does 7310 Sage Oak offer parking?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have a pool?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have accessible units?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
