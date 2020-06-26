All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 7310 Sage Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
7310 Sage Oak
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7310 Sage Oak

7310 Sage Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7310 Sage Oak St, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- GREAT 3 BR 2 BATH HOME IN LIVE OAK * LARGE back yard * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, IH 35, AND RANDOLPH AFB * NO PETS PLEASE!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Sage Oak have any available units?
7310 Sage Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7310 Sage Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Sage Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Sage Oak pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Sage Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7310 Sage Oak offer parking?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have a pool?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have accessible units?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Sage Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 Sage Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak Apartments with BalconyLive Oak Pet Friendly Places
Live Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District