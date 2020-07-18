All apartments in Live Oak
7232 RIMWOOD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7232 RIMWOOD ST

7232 Rimwood St · No Longer Available
Location

7232 Rimwood St, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage. Easy access to I-35. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have any available units?
7232 RIMWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7232 RIMWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
7232 RIMWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 RIMWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 7232 RIMWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 RIMWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7232 RIMWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
