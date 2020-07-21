All apartments in Live Oak
7203 Faros Court
7203 Faros Court

Location

7203 Faros Court, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in a quiet neighborhood. This home features granite counter tops, new carpet and appliances are included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Faros Court have any available units?
7203 Faros Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7203 Faros Court currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Faros Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Faros Court pet-friendly?
No, 7203 Faros Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7203 Faros Court offer parking?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not offer parking.
Does 7203 Faros Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Faros Court have a pool?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Faros Court have accessible units?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Faros Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Faros Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7203 Faros Court does not have units with air conditioning.
