Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in a quiet neighborhood. This home features granite counter tops, new carpet and appliances are included. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7203 Faros Court have any available units?
7203 Faros Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 7203 Faros Court currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Faros Court is not currently offering any rent specials.