Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
6615 MIA WAY #101
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

6615 MIA WAY #101

6615 Mia Way · No Longer Available
Live Oak
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6615 Mia Way, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6615 Mia Way #101, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse in a gated community. Located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4741051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have any available units?
6615 MIA WAY #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have?
Some of 6615 MIA WAY #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 MIA WAY #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6615 MIA WAY #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 MIA WAY #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6615 MIA WAY #101 is pet friendly.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 offer parking?
Yes, 6615 MIA WAY #101 offers parking.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6615 MIA WAY #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have a pool?
No, 6615 MIA WAY #101 does not have a pool.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have accessible units?
No, 6615 MIA WAY #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 MIA WAY #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 MIA WAY #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6615 MIA WAY #101 has units with air conditioning.
