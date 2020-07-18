All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6609 Wood Bench

6609 Wood Bench · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6609 Wood Bench, Live Oak, TX 78233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6609 Wood Bench · Avail. Aug 19

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
6609 Wood Bench Available 08/19/20 3-BEDROOM IN WOODCREST, NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Fantastic Home in Highly-Desirable Auburn Hills at Woodcrest Situated Right Across the Street from Community Pool, Playground, & Basketball Court * Spacious 2-Story Home w/ Two Living Areas, Open Floor Plan * Neutral Paint, High Ceilings Throughout * All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs, Half-Bathroom Downstairs Great for Entertaining * Great Loft/Gameroom on 2nd Floor Perfect for TV or Play Area * Large 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Great Outdoor & Yard Space w/ Sprinkler System * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD, Royal Ridge Elementary, Roosevelt HS

(RLNE5916977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Wood Bench have any available units?
6609 Wood Bench has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6609 Wood Bench have?
Some of 6609 Wood Bench's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Wood Bench currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Wood Bench is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Wood Bench pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 Wood Bench is pet friendly.
Does 6609 Wood Bench offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Wood Bench offers parking.
Does 6609 Wood Bench have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Wood Bench does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Wood Bench have a pool?
Yes, 6609 Wood Bench has a pool.
Does 6609 Wood Bench have accessible units?
No, 6609 Wood Bench does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Wood Bench have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 Wood Bench does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Wood Bench have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6609 Wood Bench has units with air conditioning.
