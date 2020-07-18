Amenities
6609 Wood Bench Available 08/19/20 3-BEDROOM IN WOODCREST, NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Fantastic Home in Highly-Desirable Auburn Hills at Woodcrest Situated Right Across the Street from Community Pool, Playground, & Basketball Court * Spacious 2-Story Home w/ Two Living Areas, Open Floor Plan * Neutral Paint, High Ceilings Throughout * All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs, Half-Bathroom Downstairs Great for Entertaining * Great Loft/Gameroom on 2nd Floor Perfect for TV or Play Area * Large 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Great Outdoor & Yard Space w/ Sprinkler System * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD, Royal Ridge Elementary, Roosevelt HS
(RLNE5916977)