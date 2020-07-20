All apartments in Live Oak
6602 MIA WAY #102
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

6602 MIA WAY #102

6602 Mia Way · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Mia Way, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6602 Mia Way #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse in a gated community. Located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.

(RLNE4731926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have any available units?
6602 MIA WAY #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have?
Some of 6602 MIA WAY #102's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 MIA WAY #102 currently offering any rent specials?
6602 MIA WAY #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 MIA WAY #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 MIA WAY #102 is pet friendly.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 offer parking?
Yes, 6602 MIA WAY #102 offers parking.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 MIA WAY #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have a pool?
No, 6602 MIA WAY #102 does not have a pool.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have accessible units?
No, 6602 MIA WAY #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 MIA WAY #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6602 MIA WAY #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6602 MIA WAY #102 has units with air conditioning.
