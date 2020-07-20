Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6602 Mia Way #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse in a gated community. Located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.



