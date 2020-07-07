All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

227 Shin Oak Drive

227 Shin Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720005

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 989 square feet of space, with amenities including kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops, refrigerator, gas cooking, dishwasher, stove, dining room, tile floors, central air and washer/dryer hookups. With access to back yard, patio, large lot and attached garage. Minutes away from I-35. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have any available units?
227 Shin Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 227 Shin Oak Drive have?
Some of 227 Shin Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Shin Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Shin Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Shin Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Shin Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Shin Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Shin Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Shin Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Shin Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Shin Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Shin Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Shin Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

