Live Oak, TX
12228 WELCOME DR
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:11 AM

12228 WELCOME DR

12228 Welcome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12228 Welcome Drive, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean 4-2-2, split bedrooms, completely redone. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, wood flooring in kit/dining. new roof, fenced yard, much more. Convenient to schools & shopping backs to green belt. won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 WELCOME DR have any available units?
12228 WELCOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 12228 WELCOME DR have?
Some of 12228 WELCOME DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 WELCOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
12228 WELCOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 WELCOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR offer parking?
Yes, 12228 WELCOME DR offers parking.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have a pool?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR does not have a pool.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have accessible units?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12228 WELCOME DR does not have units with air conditioning.

