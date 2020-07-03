Nice, clean 4-2-2, split bedrooms, completely redone. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, wood flooring in kit/dining. new roof, fenced yard, much more. Convenient to schools & shopping backs to green belt. won't last!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12228 WELCOME DR have any available units?
12228 WELCOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 12228 WELCOME DR have?
Some of 12228 WELCOME DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 WELCOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
12228 WELCOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.