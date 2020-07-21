All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

11304 Forest Gleam

11304 Forest Gleam · No Longer Available
Location

11304 Forest Gleam, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Spacious 4-bedroom home for rent in Live Oak, Tx! - If you are looking for a rental property that has been pampered and ready for immediate occupancy, look no more! This 4 bedroom single story has wood laminate in Living Room & hallways, newer carpet in bedrooms & closets, and ready for new tenant! Single story home, no stairs, don't wait this one will be gone!!!! Verify schools, boundaries may have changed. Pet limited to 2 small dogs that are house trained, no exceptions!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3212298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Forest Gleam have any available units?
11304 Forest Gleam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 11304 Forest Gleam have?
Some of 11304 Forest Gleam's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Forest Gleam currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Forest Gleam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Forest Gleam pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 Forest Gleam is pet friendly.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam offer parking?
No, 11304 Forest Gleam does not offer parking.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Forest Gleam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam have a pool?
No, 11304 Forest Gleam does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam have accessible units?
No, 11304 Forest Gleam does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 Forest Gleam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11304 Forest Gleam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11304 Forest Gleam has units with air conditioning.
