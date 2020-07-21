11304 Forest Gleam

Amenities

Spacious 4-bedroom home for rent in Live Oak, Tx! - If you are looking for a rental property that has been pampered and ready for immediate occupancy, look no more! This 4 bedroom single story has wood laminate in Living Room & hallways, newer carpet in bedrooms & closets, and ready for new tenant! Single story home, no stairs, don't wait this one will be gone!!!! Verify schools, boundaries may have changed. Pet limited to 2 small dogs that are house trained, no exceptions!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Cats Allowed



