Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11203 Forest Shower
11203 Forest Shower Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11203 Forest Shower Road, Live Oak, TX 78233
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2/2 in Live Oak! New appliances, New Flooring and Freshly Painted! Open floor plan will no carpet. Mature trees, covered patio and shed in the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11203 Forest Shower have any available units?
11203 Forest Shower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Live Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 11203 Forest Shower have?
Some of 11203 Forest Shower's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11203 Forest Shower currently offering any rent specials?
11203 Forest Shower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 Forest Shower pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 Forest Shower is pet friendly.
Does 11203 Forest Shower offer parking?
Yes, 11203 Forest Shower offers parking.
Does 11203 Forest Shower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 Forest Shower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 Forest Shower have a pool?
No, 11203 Forest Shower does not have a pool.
Does 11203 Forest Shower have accessible units?
No, 11203 Forest Shower does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 Forest Shower have units with dishwashers?
No, 11203 Forest Shower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11203 Forest Shower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11203 Forest Shower has units with air conditioning.
