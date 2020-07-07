All apartments in Live Oak County
116 Minson Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

116 Minson Dr

116 Minson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

116 Minson Dr, Live Oak County, TX 78383

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fisherman's Paradise! Spacious waterfront cabin on a fabulous lake lot. Cabin has a large living and kitchen area and one small bedroom and bath. Lot is .85 acre and has a lighted pier and a nice boat ramp. Fabulous water views and a great area for water sports, boating and fishing. Deep water of Lagarto Creek channel ensures that there is good useable water even when the lake is low. Tenant must like to mow because there is thick grass on the entire lot and as the lake drops the yard expands. Private, secluded and tranquil - this is the perfect affordable property for someone who loves the outdoors and does not mind being off the beaten track. Lagarto area of Lake Corpus Christi. Not fenced, 1 dog or cat possible with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Minson Dr have any available units?
116 Minson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak County, TX.
Is 116 Minson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Minson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Minson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Minson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 116 Minson Dr offer parking?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 116 Minson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Minson Dr have a pool?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 116 Minson Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Minson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Minson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Minson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
