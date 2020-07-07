116 Minson Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fisherman's Paradise! Spacious waterfront cabin on a fabulous lake lot. Cabin has a large living and kitchen area and one small bedroom and bath. Lot is .85 acre and has a lighted pier and a nice boat ramp. Fabulous water views and a great area for water sports, boating and fishing. Deep water of Lagarto Creek channel ensures that there is good useable water even when the lake is low. Tenant must like to mow because there is thick grass on the entire lot and as the lake drops the yard expands. Private, secluded and tranquil - this is the perfect affordable property for someone who loves the outdoors and does not mind being off the beaten track. Lagarto area of Lake Corpus Christi. Not fenced, 1 dog or cat possible with a pet deposit.