Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
Village at Lakefront
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Village at Lakefront

201 E Eldorado Pkwy · (972) 882-9142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Little Elm
Location

201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2416 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Unit 1231 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Lakefront.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play. The newly developed The Village at Lakefront is a residential community comprised of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. With over nine different floor plans to choose from, our apartment community offers something for everyone. The Village at Lakefront has a wide variety of amenities ranging from a billiards/game room to a Starbucks Coffee Bar. Our resort-style pool is a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. The on-site fitness center is a convenient place to exercise without going far from your apartment. One important aspect that anyone looking for apartments in Little Elm, TX should consider is the ease in which they can interact with our management team. Rest assured, at The Village at Lakefront, your satisfaction is our priority. Easily pay rent or schedule apartment maintenance through ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $200 (1BD); $300 (2BD)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Lakefront have any available units?
Village at Lakefront has 20 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village at Lakefront have?
Some of Village at Lakefront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does Village at Lakefront offer parking?
Yes, Village at Lakefront offers parking.
Does Village at Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Lakefront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Lakefront have a pool?
Yes, Village at Lakefront has a pool.
Does Village at Lakefront have accessible units?
Yes, Village at Lakefront has accessible units.
Does Village at Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Lakefront has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Lakefront has units with air conditioning.
