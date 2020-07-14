Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play. The newly developed The Village at Lakefront is a residential community comprised of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. With over nine different floor plans to choose from, our apartment community offers something for everyone. The Village at Lakefront has a wide variety of amenities ranging from a billiards/game room to a Starbucks Coffee Bar. Our resort-style pool is a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. The on-site fitness center is a convenient place to exercise without going far from your apartment. One important aspect that anyone looking for apartments in Little Elm, TX should consider is the ease in which they can interact with our management team. Rest assured, at The Village at Lakefront, your satisfaction is our priority. Easily pay rent or schedule apartment maintenance through ...