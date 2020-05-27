All apartments in Little Elm
632 Aqua Drive
632 Aqua Drive

632 Aqua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

632 Aqua Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Story House, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Near to Lake Lewisville. Just updated with fresh paint through the house, new flooring and carpet. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Aqua Drive have any available units?
632 Aqua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 632 Aqua Drive have?
Some of 632 Aqua Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Aqua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Aqua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Aqua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 632 Aqua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 632 Aqua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 632 Aqua Drive offers parking.
Does 632 Aqua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Aqua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Aqua Drive have a pool?
No, 632 Aqua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 Aqua Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Aqua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Aqua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Aqua Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Aqua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Aqua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

