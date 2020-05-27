Cute updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood. Close to Lake Lewisville. Split bedrooms with one bedroom that could be study located at front of home. Laminate wood floors throughout. Nice deck in oversized back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have any available units?
525 Port Arthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 525 Port Arthur Drive have?
Some of 525 Port Arthur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Port Arthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Port Arthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.