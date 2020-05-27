All apartments in Little Elm
525 Port Arthur Drive

525 Port Arthur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Port Arthur Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood. Close to Lake Lewisville. Split bedrooms with one bedroom that could be study located at front of home. Laminate wood floors throughout. Nice deck in oversized back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have any available units?
525 Port Arthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 525 Port Arthur Drive have?
Some of 525 Port Arthur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Port Arthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Port Arthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Port Arthur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Port Arthur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Port Arthur Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Port Arthur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Port Arthur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Port Arthur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Port Arthur Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Port Arthur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Port Arthur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

