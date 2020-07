Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 1-Story in Mariner Pointe! This open and bright floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and also features a built in computer niche. The family room is open to the kitchen and has a corner brick fireplace. Large master bedroom has a garden tub and walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout. Great location - close to parks and Lake Lewisville! Walking distance to Cesar Chavez Elementary School.