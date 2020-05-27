Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home only minutes from the Lake. This home boasts an open floor plan with split bedrooms and a large living area. With a great location close to lots of shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 Longshore Drive have any available units?
429 Longshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 429 Longshore Drive have?
Some of 429 Longshore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Longshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Longshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.