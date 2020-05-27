Rent Calculator
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
428 Windridge Dr.
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:16 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
428 Windridge Dr.
428 Windridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
428 Windridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home, one block to the Little Elm lake, 3 bedrooms with study. Easy access to Dallas toll way ,hwy380 and hwy 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have any available units?
428 Windridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Little Elm, TX
.
Is 428 Windridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
428 Windridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Windridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 428 Windridge Dr. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 428 Windridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Windridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 428 Windridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 428 Windridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Windridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Windridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Windridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
