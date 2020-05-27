All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:44 AM

317 Willowlake Drive

317 Willowlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

317 Willowlake Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Rare Find!! Beautiful Spacious Home with 3 Car Oversized Garage! Lots of interesting nooks for art & decorations. Not your average box home- stylish rooms. Immaculate kitchen is wide open to oversized family room featuring gas log fireplace. Plenty of counter space, drawers, cabinets as well as added breakfast area with window seat and refrigerator . Master is separate from secondary bedrooms with garden tub, shower and walk in closet. Bonus shed in large backyard. Close to Lewisville Lake, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

