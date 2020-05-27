3084 Bigleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Well maintained one story home on a culdesac street in the desirable Frisco ISD. Floor plan offers a split bedroom layout with the master suite located at the back of the home. The flexible 4th bedroom could also be used as a game room and has a large closet. The kitchen has lots of counters & cabinet space with a large dining area. It opens up to the family room, a corner fireplace. The master suite boasts a bay window with views of the backyard and a walk-in closet. Entertaining backyard with open patio for grilling and play. Close to great shopping and highways.