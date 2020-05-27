All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
3084 Bigleaf Drive
3084 Bigleaf Drive

3084 Bigleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3084 Bigleaf Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well maintained one story home on a culdesac street in the desirable Frisco ISD. Floor plan offers a split bedroom layout with the master suite located at the back of the home. The flexible 4th bedroom could also be used as a game room and has a large closet. The kitchen has lots of counters & cabinet space with a large dining area. It opens up to the family room, a corner fireplace. The master suite boasts a bay window with views of the backyard and a walk-in closet. Entertaining backyard with open patio for grilling and play. Close to great shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have any available units?
3084 Bigleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have?
Some of 3084 Bigleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 Bigleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3084 Bigleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 Bigleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3084 Bigleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3084 Bigleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 Bigleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3084 Bigleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3084 Bigleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3084 Bigleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3084 Bigleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3084 Bigleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

