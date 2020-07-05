3018 Sundance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OVER A QUARTER ACRE LOT ON secluded CUL-DE-SAC! Close to lake. 3 CAR GARAGE*Stone & brick elevation*Recent paint and wood plank flooring. Soaring ceilings in Entry*HUGE Kitchen w.island,stainless steel appliances,gas cooktop&tons of counterspace*Spacious FamilyRm w.fireplace*Downstairs Master Suite*Study*Lg GameRm*Blt-in Study Station*3 bed 2 bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms share Jack and Jill bath*Craft Room off Kitchen*XL Bkyd w.covered Patio&large grassy area for play*Walk to Lakeview Elementary*AWESOME Master planned community amenities in desirable Sunset Pointe.