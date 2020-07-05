All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

Location

3018 Sundance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OVER A QUARTER ACRE LOT ON secluded CUL-DE-SAC! Close to lake. 3 CAR GARAGE*Stone & brick elevation*Recent paint and wood plank flooring. Soaring ceilings in Entry*HUGE Kitchen w.island,stainless steel appliances,gas cooktop&tons of counterspace*Spacious FamilyRm w.fireplace*Downstairs Master Suite*Study*Lg GameRm*Blt-in Study Station*3 bed 2 bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms share Jack and Jill bath*Craft Room off Kitchen*XL Bkyd w.covered Patio&large grassy area for play*Walk to Lakeview Elementary*AWESOME Master planned community amenities in desirable Sunset Pointe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Sundance Drive have any available units?
3018 Sundance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3018 Sundance Drive have?
Some of 3018 Sundance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Sundance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Sundance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Sundance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Sundance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Sundance Drive offers parking.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Sundance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive have a pool?
No, 3018 Sundance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive have accessible units?
No, 3018 Sundance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Sundance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Sundance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Sundance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

