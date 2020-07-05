Rent Calculator
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2816 Watercress Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2816 Watercress Dr
2816 Watercress Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
2816 Watercress Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 story house 4 bedroom - Property Id: 173154
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173154p
Property Id 173154
(RLNE5284672)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have any available units?
2816 Watercress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 2816 Watercress Dr have?
Some of 2816 Watercress Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2816 Watercress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Watercress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Watercress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Watercress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr offer parking?
No, 2816 Watercress Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Watercress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have a pool?
No, 2816 Watercress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have accessible units?
No, 2816 Watercress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Watercress Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Watercress Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Watercress Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
