All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2776 Cresent Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2776 Cresent Lake Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:07 AM

2776 Cresent Lake Drive

2776 Cresent Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2776 Cresent Lake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lake view!! Backyard back up to Lake Lewisville. Open floor plan. Huge living room open to Breakfast area and kitchen, Granite C-top, Large master bedroom, Covered patio, wood fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have any available units?
2776 Cresent Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have?
Some of 2776 Cresent Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Cresent Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Cresent Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Cresent Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 Cresent Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 Cresent Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District