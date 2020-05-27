2753 Cresent Lake Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2013 ENERGY STAR home with many upgrades. 4 bed, 2 bath +office. Spacious & open floor plan, full hardwood-look flooring except ceramic tile floor in kitchen, bath & laundry areas. large bright family & sitting area, great kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic backsplash, 42in maple cabinets, kitchen island & SS appliances. Sprinkler system with rain sensor, nice sized & fenced yard. Amenities: Pools, Kiddle Pools, Cabanas, Picnic Areas, Court & Hockey! Close to schools and shopping, easy access to Dallas tollway.