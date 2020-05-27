All apartments in Little Elm
2753 Cresent Lake Drive

2753 Cresent Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Cresent Lake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2013 ENERGY STAR home with many upgrades. 4 bed, 2 bath +office. Spacious & open floor plan, full hardwood-look flooring except ceramic tile floor in kitchen, bath & laundry areas. large bright family & sitting area, great kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic backsplash, 42in maple cabinets, kitchen island & SS appliances. Sprinkler system with rain sensor, nice sized & fenced yard. Amenities: Pools, Kiddle Pools, Cabanas, Picnic Areas, Court & Hockey! Close to schools and shopping, easy access to Dallas tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have any available units?
2753 Cresent Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have?
Some of 2753 Cresent Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Cresent Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Cresent Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Cresent Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Cresent Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Cresent Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

