2737 Lumina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in Frisco ISD. This 2 story features 3 beds and 2.5 baths, a game room, 2 car garage.

Freshly painted rooms and new carpets in bedrooms.Master bedroom downstairs. The Kitchen has granite countertops, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar open to dining & family room. Wood burning fireplace. Spacious game room upstairs. Large backyard with covered patio and outdoor kitchen. Garage is ventilated to be heated or cooled. Awesome neighborhood in Sunset Pointe with amenities like ponds, walking trails, Club House, Community Pool, Park and Playground