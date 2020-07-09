All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2737 Lumina Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:25 PM

2737 Lumina Drive

2737 Lumina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Lumina Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Frisco ISD. This 2 story features 3 beds and 2.5 baths, a game room, 2 car garage.
Freshly painted rooms and new carpets in bedrooms.Master bedroom downstairs. The Kitchen has granite countertops, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar open to dining & family room. Wood burning fireplace. Spacious game room upstairs. Large backyard with covered patio and outdoor kitchen. Garage is ventilated to be heated or cooled. Awesome neighborhood in Sunset Pointe with amenities like ponds, walking trails, Club House, Community Pool, Park and Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Lumina Drive have any available units?
2737 Lumina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2737 Lumina Drive have?
Some of 2737 Lumina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Lumina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Lumina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Lumina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Lumina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Lumina Drive offers parking.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Lumina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2737 Lumina Drive has a pool.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2737 Lumina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Lumina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Lumina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Lumina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

