Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

2733 Evening Mist Drive

2733 Evening Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Evening Mist Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 4 bed, 2 bath 1 story brick home zoned for Frisco ISD. Sought after Sunset Pointe neighborhood. Community amenities include picnic pavilion with bbq grills, spray parks, lagoon-style pools, hike & bike trails, bball courts, roller hockey rinks, soccer & baseball fields, playgrounds, catch & release ponds. 5 minutes to Tollway. 15 minutes to Shops at Legacy. Fresh paint, new carpet, new roof. Kitchen with Corian counters, black appliances & bkfst bar. C-tile in foyer, kit, bkft & baths. 2 liv & 2 din areas. Family room with gas fiplace. Split beds. Master with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks & WIC. 2 inch blinds thru. 2 car garage. Welcoming covered front porch. Lush established landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have any available units?
2733 Evening Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have?
Some of 2733 Evening Mist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Evening Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Evening Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Evening Mist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Evening Mist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Evening Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Evening Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2733 Evening Mist Drive has a pool.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 2733 Evening Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Evening Mist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Evening Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Evening Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

