2733 Evening Mist Drive

Immaculate 4 bed, 2 bath 1 story brick home zoned for Frisco ISD. Sought after Sunset Pointe neighborhood. Community amenities include picnic pavilion with bbq grills, spray parks, lagoon-style pools, hike & bike trails, bball courts, roller hockey rinks, soccer & baseball fields, playgrounds, catch & release ponds. 5 minutes to Tollway. 15 minutes to Shops at Legacy. Fresh paint, new carpet, new roof. Kitchen with Corian counters, black appliances & bkfst bar. C-tile in foyer, kit, bkft & baths. 2 liv & 2 din areas. Family room with gas fiplace. Split beds. Master with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks & WIC. 2 inch blinds thru. 2 car garage. Welcoming covered front porch. Lush established landscaping.