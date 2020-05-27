All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2717 Lumina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2717 Lumina Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

2717 Lumina Drive

2717 Lumina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2717 Lumina Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Must-See, newly renovated, move in ready house in exemplary Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, a huge living area & fenced backyard. Open layout with lots of Natural light & luxury wood like flooring installed throughout the main area. A Cozy Gas fireplace, new kitchen cabinets with modern stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer included. Generous sized Master Bedroom suite, dual sinks, shower and a huge walk in closet. 3 spacious split section bedrooms with closets. Excellent quiet neighborhood close to major highways, entertainment, restaurants & shopping. The community offers pools, parks, walking paths & catch-n-release pond within a desirable subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Lumina Drive have any available units?
2717 Lumina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2717 Lumina Drive have?
Some of 2717 Lumina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Lumina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Lumina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Lumina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Lumina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Lumina Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Lumina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2717 Lumina Drive has a pool.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Lumina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Lumina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Lumina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Lumina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District