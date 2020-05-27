2717 Lumina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Must-See, newly renovated, move in ready house in exemplary Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, a huge living area & fenced backyard. Open layout with lots of Natural light & luxury wood like flooring installed throughout the main area. A Cozy Gas fireplace, new kitchen cabinets with modern stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer included. Generous sized Master Bedroom suite, dual sinks, shower and a huge walk in closet. 3 spacious split section bedrooms with closets. Excellent quiet neighborhood close to major highways, entertainment, restaurants & shopping. The community offers pools, parks, walking paths & catch-n-release pond within a desirable subdivision.