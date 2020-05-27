2717 Elderberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location and peaceful neighborhood. Close to shopping, banking and walking distance to High School. Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with study. Study could be 4th bedroom, nursery, play room. Over sized secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ceiling fans, hardwood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with large covered patio and cedar fence. Open floor plan. Very clean. Neighborhood has awesome park and community pool. vacant and ready for move in.