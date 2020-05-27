All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

2717 Elderberry Lane

2717 Elderberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Elderberry Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location and peaceful neighborhood. Close to shopping, banking and walking distance to High School. Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with study. Study could be 4th bedroom, nursery, play room. Over sized secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ceiling fans, hardwood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with large covered patio and cedar fence. Open floor plan. Very clean. Neighborhood has awesome park and community pool. vacant and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have any available units?
2717 Elderberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2717 Elderberry Lane have?
Some of 2717 Elderberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Elderberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Elderberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Elderberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Elderberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Elderberry Lane offers parking.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Elderberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2717 Elderberry Lane has a pool.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2717 Elderberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Elderberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Elderberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Elderberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

