Little Elm, TX
2713 Waterdance Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:32 AM

2713 Waterdance Drive

2713 Waterdance Drive
Location

2713 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
NEW FLOORING! Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath cozy home located in well established Sunset Pointe neighborhood. Open floor plan. Kitchen granite countertop with island. Frisco schools. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2713 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2713 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2713 Waterdance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Waterdance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Waterdance Drive offers parking.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
No, 2713 Waterdance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

