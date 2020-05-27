All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

2709 Waterdance Drive

2709 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2709 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2709 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Waterdance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Waterdance Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Waterdance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

