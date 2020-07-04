All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2708 Lake Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2708 Lake Ridge Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

2708 Lake Ridge Drive

2708 Lake Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2708 Lake Ridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beazer Home available Sept. 20th. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, huge 1 story with separate dining and study. Upgraded cabinets, upgraded tile, covered patio and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
2708 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2708 Lake Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Lake Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Lake Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District