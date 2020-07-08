All apartments in Little Elm
2701 Woodlake Parkway
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:45 AM

2701 Woodlake Parkway

2701 Woodlake Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Woodlake Parkway, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home on a corner lot. Open floor plan with formal living room and dining room combination, eat-in kitchen, family room and master bedroom overlooks the large backyard, master has a large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have any available units?
2701 Woodlake Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have?
Some of 2701 Woodlake Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Woodlake Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Woodlake Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Woodlake Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway offer parking?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have a pool?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Woodlake Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Woodlake Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

