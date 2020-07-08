Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home on a corner lot. Open floor plan with formal living room and dining room combination, eat-in kitchen, family room and master bedroom overlooks the large backyard, master has a large walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have any available units?
2701 Woodlake Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2701 Woodlake Parkway have?
Some of 2701 Woodlake Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Woodlake Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Woodlake Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.