Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Lake Ridge Drive

2700 Lake Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Lake Ridge Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
2700 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2700 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lake Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Lake Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

