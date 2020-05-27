All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2681 Whispering Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2681 Whispering Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2681 Whispering Trail

2681 Whispering Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2681 Whispering Trail, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1-story, 4 BR home w lush landscape! Many upgrades-fresh carpet,paint, bamboo wood floors in Family Rm & hallway! Liv-Dining Combo w French drs also makes great GameRm. Open Kitchn has granite,42in cabinets,island w-sink & SS appls incl Bertazzoni gas range & KitchenAid DW! Family Rm has gas FP & views of backyard! Roomy Mstr has bay window sittiing area & bath w-dual sinks, garden tub, sep.shower & WIC! 2nd BRs have bltin lofts! Study has Frnch doors & WIC-could also be 4th BR. Front yard has small flagstone patio w perennials & fountain. French door in light-filled Brkst Area opens to private fenced bckyrd w 8ft side fences! Bricked patio has perennials, 2 small Koi ponds & wisteria-draped archway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Whispering Trail have any available units?
2681 Whispering Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2681 Whispering Trail have?
Some of 2681 Whispering Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 Whispering Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Whispering Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Whispering Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Whispering Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2681 Whispering Trail offers parking.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Whispering Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail have a pool?
No, 2681 Whispering Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail have accessible units?
No, 2681 Whispering Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2681 Whispering Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2681 Whispering Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2681 Whispering Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District