2672 Calmwater Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:59 AM

2672 Calmwater Drive

2672 Calmwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Calmwater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Frisco ISD !!! Couple houses away from Robertson elementary & Community largest Pool. Fully upgraded corner lot !!! Brand new - 8 Feet Cedar custom Fence, GAF HD Roof, Samsung Appliances, Premium Flooring, Water RO System, granite in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Lots of white stone for awesome look. Oversize corner lot hard to find nowadays. Well maintained yard. Gas Stove, Heating, Fireplace & back patio Grilling. Covered back patio & cute front Porch to enjoy Texas weather. Spacious bedrooms, lots of arches & Kitchen Island.
Refrigerator, included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have any available units?
2672 Calmwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2672 Calmwater Drive have?
Some of 2672 Calmwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 Calmwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Calmwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Calmwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2672 Calmwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2672 Calmwater Drive offers parking.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 Calmwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2672 Calmwater Drive has a pool.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2672 Calmwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 Calmwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 Calmwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2672 Calmwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

