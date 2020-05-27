2672 Calmwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Frisco ISD !!! Couple houses away from Robertson elementary & Community largest Pool. Fully upgraded corner lot !!! Brand new - 8 Feet Cedar custom Fence, GAF HD Roof, Samsung Appliances, Premium Flooring, Water RO System, granite in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Lots of white stone for awesome look. Oversize corner lot hard to find nowadays. Well maintained yard. Gas Stove, Heating, Fireplace & back patio Grilling. Covered back patio & cute front Porch to enjoy Texas weather. Spacious bedrooms, lots of arches & Kitchen Island.

Refrigerator, included in rent