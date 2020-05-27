2664 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready to Move in 4 bedrooms house. Granite Countertops in kitchen, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom downstairs. Kitchen open to family room. Loft living space or game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Neutral paint and no carpet.