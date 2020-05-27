Ready to Move in 4 bedrooms house. Granite Countertops in kitchen, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom downstairs. Kitchen open to family room. Loft living space or game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Neutral paint and no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
2664 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2664 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 2664 Shorewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2664 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.