Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2664 Shorewood Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

2664 Shorewood Drive

2664 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2664 Shorewood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ready to Move in 4 bedrooms house. Granite Countertops in kitchen, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom downstairs. Kitchen open to family room. Loft living space or game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Neutral paint and no carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
2664 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2664 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 2664 Shorewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2664 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2664 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2664 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2664 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2664 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2664 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2664 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2664 Shorewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2664 Shorewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

