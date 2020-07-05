2660 Baytree Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Little Elm featuring a fireplace in the open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and pendant lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!