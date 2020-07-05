All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:46 AM

2660 Baytree Drive

2660 Baytree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Baytree Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Little Elm featuring a fireplace in the open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and pendant lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Baytree Drive have any available units?
2660 Baytree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2660 Baytree Drive have?
Some of 2660 Baytree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Baytree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Baytree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Baytree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive offer parking?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive have a pool?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Baytree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 Baytree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

