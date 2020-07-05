All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:29 AM

2645 Elderberry Lane

2645 Elderberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Elderberry Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
One story home, updated with new appliances, paint, floor, smart garage door, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, formal dining room and breakfast, and a study. Spacious living room, split bedroom for privacy. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have any available units?
2645 Elderberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2645 Elderberry Lane have?
Some of 2645 Elderberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Elderberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Elderberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Elderberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2645 Elderberry Lane offers parking.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Elderberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 Elderberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

