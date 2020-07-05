One story home, updated with new appliances, paint, floor, smart garage door, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, formal dining room and breakfast, and a study. Spacious living room, split bedroom for privacy. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2645 Elderberry Lane have?
Some of 2645 Elderberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
