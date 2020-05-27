2641 Cedar Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible playground pool

One story home in Sunset Pointe with Frisco ISD schools. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances and white cabinets make this a beautiful and modern home. Wood flooring in family room, hall and one bedroom. Handicap features include grab rails in master shower. Walk-in pantry and utility room. Beautifully landscaped back and front yards. Community has parks, community pools, bike paths, jogging trails, walking paths, lakes and playgrounds. Automatic sprinkler system and security system.