Little Elm, TX
2641 Cedar Falls Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:02 PM

2641 Cedar Falls Drive

2641 Cedar Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Cedar Falls Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
One story home in Sunset Pointe with Frisco ISD schools. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances and white cabinets make this a beautiful and modern home. Wood flooring in family room, hall and one bedroom. Handicap features include grab rails in master shower. Walk-in pantry and utility room. Beautifully landscaped back and front yards. Community has parks, community pools, bike paths, jogging trails, walking paths, lakes and playgrounds. Automatic sprinkler system and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have any available units?
2641 Cedar Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have?
Some of 2641 Cedar Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Cedar Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Cedar Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Cedar Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive has accessible units.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Cedar Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Cedar Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

